Sixers’ Jared McCain Reveals Most Intriguing Matchups for Rookie Year
After spending one season at Duke, Jared McCain is gearing up for the big league.
In 2024-2025, McCain will make his rookie debut in the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers.
While previewing his first season on Paul George’s ‘Podcast P,’ Presented by Wave Sports and Entertainment, McCain revealed his most intriguing matchups for next season.
“It's going to be Steph Curry for sure,” McCain said, noting the Golden State Warriors guard is the most exciting player he’ll battle against next season.
But it doesn’t stop at Curry. McCain is also looking forward getting a chance to go against New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson.
“I’ve watched his college highlights. Me and my trainer, he sends me film a lot and a lot of the highlights were just him in college,” McCain said of Brunson. “I’ve been watching Brunson for a long time now.”
Unlike Curry, who McCain will only see twice a year, Brunson will be a frequent opponent for the rookie. Not only are the Sixers and the Knicks guaranteed four matchups during the regular season, but they met for an additional six games in the playoffs last year.
Beyond the star guards, McCain looks forward to sharing the court with a couple of other future Hall of Famers.
“I think the people who I don't see often, I've seen LeBron [James] a little bit just in person. It's like KD [Kevin Durant], I've never seen him before. I feel like I'm just going to be like, ‘Wow, this is crazy.’ Yeah, there's a lot that's going to throw me off.”
McCain’s role is certainly undefined at the early stage of his rookie campaign. Although he was Philadelphia’s top pick in 2024, he joins a crowded backcourt on a team with championship hopes. Cracking the rotation in year one could prove to be a struggle.
Either way, McCain seems ready for what’s to come and looks forward to battling it out against several NBA stars for the first time next season.
