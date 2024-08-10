All 76ers

Sixers’ Joel Embiid Prepared for Hostile Crowd in Paris Olympic Final

Joel Embiid is ready to face France and its crowd on Saturday.

Justin Grasso

Aug 8, 2024; Paris, France; United States centre Joel Embiid (11) celebrates after the game against Serbia in a men's basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Joel Embiid’s trip to France has probably gone just as he’s expected. The home crowd hasn’t been too welcoming.

The Philadelphia 76ers’ big man struck a nerve with France after he became a citizen last summer but took his talents to the USA national team for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Before it was revealed that Embiid was going through the process of becoming a citizen in the United States, it was already well-known he was obtaining a French passport. Once Embiid became a citizen of the USA, he was recruited to the national team, giving him three options.

With Cameroon failing to qualify for the Olympics, Embiid picked between the USA and France. Once he chose the former, the latter turned on him.

Throughout the 2024 Olympics, Embiid has battled with the crowd. The reception for the Sixers’ big man has resembled a primetime matchup in New York or Boston. Over the last two weeks, Embiid has responded in troll fashion, egging the crowd on and doing his signature DX chop tribute.

With Team USA set to play France in the final on Saturday, Embiid is prepared to take on the hostile crowd with the same mentality.

“They’re going to boo me,” Embiid stated, according to San Antonio Express-News’ Mike Finger. “I’m going to go back at them and tell them to suck it.”

After the last couple of games, Embiid stuck around on the court for a bit to troll the crowd with his signature move. The 76ers’ big man felt good to find continued team success throughout the Olympics as Team USA has yet to suffer a loss.

Coming off of his best game of the tournament, where he scored 19 points on 8-11 shooting from the field, and came up big defensively, Embiid is hitting his stride at the right time. Team USA will surely need a big performance from the former NBA MVP on Saturday as they face two dynamic bigs in Rudy Gobert and Victor Wembanyama.

Published
Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

