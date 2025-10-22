Sixers' Joel Embiid Still Commanding Respect From Opposing Defenses
On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will kick off a new season with a matchup against an all too familiar foe in the Boston Celtics. In a shocking turn of events, it will appear they'll have most of their big three in the lineup to begin the 2026 campaign.
As most know, the Sixers shut down their star trio prematurely last season due to various injuries. Joel Embiid missed the most time of the group, appearing in just 19 games. Not long after the team decided he won't suit up again in the 2025 season, the former MVP underwent surgery to address his injured knee that had been giving him trouble since 2024.
Throughout the offseason, there was minimal chatter regarding Embiid and his road to recovery. He remained limited through most of training camp, giving the indication that he likely won't be available for the start of the regular season. However, that all changed when the Sixers' star suited up in the team's preseason finale against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Embiid dazzled in his lone appearance in the preseason, turning heads with how well he was moving on the floor. In 18 minutes of action, he posted a stat line of 14 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, and three steals on 50% shooting from the field.
In the Sixers' first injury report of the season, Embiid's name is nowhere to be found. This means that the star center will be a full go against the Celtics on Wednesday night.
Although Embiid didn't look like himself for the majority of last season, opponents aren't overlooking how special of a talent he is. While speaking with the media after practice on Tuesday, Celtics guard Derrick White reflected on how it will take a group effort to slow down the two-time scoring champion.
"He's one of the best bigs in the game," White told reporters. "I don't know if there's anyone in the league that can guard him one-on-one. It's a team effort. We got to just do what we got to do."
The Celtics are a team that has had success slowing down Embiid in the past, but this season could be a different story. With Kristaps Porzingis being traded and Al Horford leaving in free agency, Boston has minimal frontcourt options to throw at the Sixers' star center.
The Sixers and Celtics are slated to tip off at 7:30 PM Eastern Time.
More 76ers On SI
Sixers Expected to Make Major Climb in Eastern Conference Standings
Does Joel Embiid Have a Shot at Playing in 76ers-Celtics Opener?
76ers Make Early Call on Paul George's Status vs Celtics
Sixers' VJ Edgecombe Drawing Inspiration From Multiple Two-Way Guards
Sixers’ Quentin Grimes Predicted to Win Major NBA Award