Sixers' VJ Edgecombe Drawing Inspiration From Multiple Two-Way Guards
As the Philadelphia 76ers gear up for the 2026 season, rookie VJ Edgecombe remains a key topic of conversation. Just days out from the official start of his NBA career, the top-three pick touched on where he's been finding inspiration.
Edgecombe finds himself in a rare spot for a prospect taken with the third overall pick. Typically someone taken in his spot winds up on a rebuilding team that is more focused on long-term development instead of being competitive. However, that isn't the case for the Sixers.
Coming off an injury-filled season, Edgecombe wound up on a team eager to climb back up the Eastern Conference standings. This puts some added pressure on the hyper-athletic guard, as he'll be called upon to provide an impact from day one while also adjusting to life in the NBA.
Based on how things have gone so far, Edgecombe looks to have been the right selection for the Sixers. He continues to impress on the court, showing the potential of being a high-level talent later down the road.
Among the many things Edgecombe has been praised for since joining the Sixers is his defense. He has displayed a lot of effort on that end of the floor, which hasn't gone unnoticed by his teammates and the coaching staff.
Based on some recent comments, Edgecombe seems to have his sights set on being a viable two-way talent at the pro level.
Last week, the Sixers rookie touched on some of the players he's been watching film on in hopes of learning new things to add to his own game. Among those he mentioned were former All-Star and champion Jrue Holiday, along with Boston Celtics guard Derrick White.
"I watch Jrue Holiday," Edgecombe said, per USA Today. "I watch Lu Dort, Derrick White, guys I watch right there. Just, I just want to learn, man. I learn from anybody. Anyone can teach you how to play defense. I feel like the offensive player, like a really good offensive player, can teach you how to play defense just because he know how he don't like to be guarded from everybody."
Edgecombe has picked a good group of players to draw inspiration from, especially Holiday and White. If he could become a strong complementary piece to the caliber of those two, he'll be a pillar of the Sixers' roster for years to come.
