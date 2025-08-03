Sixers’ Joel Embiid Supports Philadelphia Phillies
Joel Embiid had another public sighting this offseason.
On Saturday, the Philadelphia 76ers’ center was seen on the field at Citizens Bank Park before the Philadelphia Phillies went toe-to-toe with the Detroit Tigers.
Embiiid was sporting a red Phillies cap ahead of the matchup. Unfortunately, the home squad couldn’t come away with the win. After the Phillies knocked off the Tigers in a Friday night matchup with a tight 5-4 win, the Tigers got revenge by defeating the Phillies 7-5.
Saturday’s game was the second pro sporting event that Embiid was spotted at this offseason. Last month, the NBA big man was seen at Lincoln Financial Field checking out Real Madrid. As Embiid’s a well-known supporter of the soccer team, it’s no surprise he was in attendance as they made their way to Philly for a match.
What’s the Latest on Joel Embiid’s Injury?
The 2024-2025 NBA season didn’t go the way Embiid had hoped. The Sixers were optimistic that a strict injury management plan could help Embiid find consistency with his availability throughout the year, while keeping him rested and healthy enough to play in the playoffs without dealing with a setback.
The opposite happened. Embiid couldn’t play for long stretches without his knee swelling up and bothering him. Eventually, he decided that surgery would be necessary. Embiid’s season ended with just 19 games played.
After getting a second surgery on his knee, Embiid is still working to get cleared for on-court activities. The Sixers are not sure if he’ll be ready for training camp or not. The team will gear up for camp in late September, with the preseason beginning in early October.
Last season, Embiid missed the entire preseason run, along with the first nine games. While the team hopes to avoid a similar situation, they’ll have to make their decisions based on how Embiid’s knee responds to the second surgery.
