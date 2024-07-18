All 76ers

Sixers' Key Free Agent Addition Looks Forward to Reunion

Two former Miami Heat players will reunite on the Philadelphia 76ers.

Justin Grasso

Nov 27, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) reacts with forward Caleb Martin (16) after making a three point basket against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports / Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
After seeing most of the 2023-2024 roster hit the free agency market, the Philadelphia 76ers are concluding what’s become a busy offseason.

Philly’s latest move involved the re-signing of one of their veteran guards in Kyle Lowry.

As they bring Lowry back for another run, the new addition Caleb Martin is confident that he’ll be an ideal fit playing alongside his former Miami Heat teammate in Philly.

“I definitely think I fit [with the Sixers],” Martin told reporters during his first press conference in Philadelphia. “Just knowing the history of Nick [Nurse] and playing with guys and coaching guys like Kawhi [Leonard], Kyle [Lowry]. Kyle Lowry’s one of my big brothers right now so anywhere he fits, I know I’ll fit.”

Lowry didn’t spend a ton of time with the Miami Heat, but his entire stint down South Beach involved being teammates with Martin, who started his career with the Charlotte Hornets.

During their time in Miami, Martin and Lowry went through two playoff runs together. In 2023, they helped the Heat put together an improbable playoff run, which involved an eighth seed getting crowned the Eastern Conference Champions, before falling short in the 2023 NBA Finals.

When Martin decided to officially leave the Heat by signing on with the Sixers, Lowry was still on the free agency market. Fortunately, he still had a positive impact on the Sixers.

“We’re the same type of guy in terms of just things we just try to bring,” Martin said of Lowry. “Winning attributes to a team, and he loves it here, and he loves playing for Nick. I think I’ll fit in for sure.”

Not long after the Sixers inked Martin to a multi-year deal, Lowry decided to make his return to the City of Brotherly Love on a reported one-year deal. Not even one year after the Heat cut ties with Lowry, putting an end to the veteran being teammates with Martin, the two former Heat veterans reunite in Philly for the 2024-2025 NBA season.

Justin Grasso

