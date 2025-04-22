All 76ers

Sixers Labeled as Top Potential Landing Spot for Rutgers Star

Should the Sixers hope to be in the range for Ace Bailey?

Justin Grasso

Mar 9, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Dylan Harper (2) and Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ace Bailey (4) looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Mar 9, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Dylan Harper (2) and Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ace Bailey (4) looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2025 NBA Draft is around the corner, and the Philadelphia 76ers are in the lottery for the first time in a long time. While they could still lose their pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder, depending on how the lottery plays out, they have realistic odds of landing in the top five.

If the Sixers somehow find better luck than expected, they could be in play for one of the two Rutgers superstars. Recently, NBA Draft on SI considered the Sixers to be one of best landing spots for the incoming rookie, Ace Bailey.

Ace Baile
Mar 12, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ace Bailey (4) goes to the basket during the first half against the USC Trojans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Benefits for Bailey

“The Sixers have a higher chance of landing a top-three pick than everyone thought coming into the season. And Bailey would fit like an essential glove in their core. The team has play-makers in Embiid, Maxey and even last year’s rookie in Jared McCain, so Bailey would be fire up plenty of shots off-ball.

"Even more, Philadelphia signed on George in the offseason for essentially that exact role, so Bailey would be able to learn on the wing from a longtime great.”

The Paul George experience obviously hasn’t gone great for the Sixers. After all, they ended up with high top-five pick odds after believing they were championship-bound in 2024-2025.

But the Sixers are confident they’ll get back on track with good health for players like George and Embiid. Any potential top-six addition would benefit from playing alongside a core trio that has a combined 17 All-Star nods, but Bailey is certainly a big name that has NBA teams excited beyond the consensus top pick, Cooper Flagg, out of Duke.

Bailey will be 19 when he fires up his NBA career. The former No. 2 recruit in the nation just wrapped up a 30-game run in college. Seeing the court for 33 minutes per game, Bailey posted averages of 18 points, seven rebounds, and one assist per game. From the field, he averaged 46 percent of his shots and knocked down 35 percent of his threes.

If the Sixers land beyond the top three, getting Bailey without moving up would be unlikely. While every draft involves some shocking selections, Bailey has been a consensus top-three pick since the start of his freshman year at Rutgers. The chance of him landing in Utah, Washington, Charlotte, or even New Orleans is high, but the Sixers can’t be counted out entirely.

More 76ers on SI

feed

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News