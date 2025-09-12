Sixers Miss Chance to Reunite With Former Prospect
Despite the end of the NBA's offseason rapidly approaching as teams around the league are getting ready to ramp up their preparations for the upcoming season, the front offices are still doing their best to utilize every roster spot available. This could be seen with the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday afternoon, when they signed Charles Bassey to an Exhibit 10 deal, as reported by HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.
This move certainly removes any possibility of a reunion with the Philadelphia 76ers, as well as coming at a time of uncertainty for their frontcourt, given the recent reports of the potential exit of key depth pieces.
Andre Drummond's Potential Departure
As previously stated, earlier in the week, it was reported that the Sixers' front office is floating the idea of shipping out the likes of Andre Drummond, which comes after the 13-year veteran picked up his player option for the 2025-26 season.
The news comes after what was a bumpy season for the veteran center, having to struggle with a toe injury down the stretch, recording an average of 7.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. While there are other options for Nick Nurse to use in the front court in the event of former MVP Joel Embiid being unavailable, which was the case for the better half of last season, both Adem Bona and Johni Broome, while unproven at the NBA level, could struggle to have the consistency that Drummond can provide.
For Bona, that was certainly the case until the last month of the season, having put up 5.8 points and 4.2 rebounds per game through his rookie campaign. Some of this might just be adjusting to the NBA level, but going after a player such as the aforementioned Bassey, would've provided the team with more experience in the league.
What Came After Bassey's Time with the Sixers?
After being drafted by Philadelphia in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft, the Nigerian split time between the Sixers and their G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, but would end up getting waived after his rookie campaign.
Less than two weeks after this, he'd sign a two-way deal with the San Antonio Spurs, with whom he'd take the developmental steps that were unavailable to him with the Sixers, going on to appear in 90 games for the Western Conference side, averaging 4.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.
While he might not have been the flashiest signing, the addition of another depth piece on what could've been an inexpensive contract wouldn't have been the worst thing for the Sixers.