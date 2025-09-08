Sixers Reportedly Shopping Pair of Veterans Ahead of 2026 Season
While the Philadelphia 76ers were making alterations to their roster, a handful of veterans decided to opt into their player options for the 2026 campaign. Amid recent developments, this might not stop them from still being on the move in the coming weeks.
Among those who decided to return after last season didn't play out as expected were Kelly Oubre Jr. and Andre Drummond. The former was one of the few players on the Sixers to avoid the injury bug, appearing in 60 games. As for Drummond, he found himself sidelined for most of his first season back in Philadelphia.
Since joining the Sixers back in 2023, Oubre has emerged as a key contributor for the supporting cast. He's proven to be a viable two-way option on the wing, averaging 15.3 PPG and 5.5 RPG through his first two seasons.
Despite the success he's had as a contributing piece, the veteran forward might find himself embarking on a new journey in his NBA career.
During a recent livestream for Bleacher Report, NBA insider Jake Fischer touched on his latest intel from across the league. He would touch on the Sixers briefly, citing that the team is open to parting with Oubre and or Drummond.
“There has been buzz all summer long about the Sixers looking to potentially move one of, if not both, Andre Drummond and Kelly Oubre,” Fischer said.
These moves are likely financially motivated as the Sixers attempt to navigate the new CBA. Added flexibility would greatly benefit the front office, as they still have one key situation to address before training camp gets underway in a couple of weeks.
Coming off an impressive stretch run with the Sixers after the trade deadline, Quentin Grimes remains unsigned in restrictive free agency. In the event the two sides aren't able to work out a long-term agreement, he'll have to resort to accepting the qualifying offer and playing out the season on a one-year deal.
Parting with Oubre and Drummond would result in the Sixers losing a lot of veteran experience, but would pave the way for some younger talents to have larger roles this season. Only time will tell if Daryl Morey works out any deals in these final days of the offseason.
