Sixers News: First Look at Tyrese Maxey’s Gameplay in NBA 2K25

How does Tyrese Maxey look in NBA 2K25?

Justin Grasso

Oct 28, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) passes the ball away from Toronto Raptors guard Dennis Schroder (17) in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
With NBA 2K season approaching, fans are getting a list of each player’s overall. Also, game footage has been released, giving everybody a sneak peek at what’s to come.

NBA 2K player Kang Dooms recently shared some brief gameplay footage of Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey.

In a quick clip of a matchup between the Sixers and the Toronto Raptors, Maxey’s step-back three-point shot was put on display. Thanks to the young guard’s speed, he’s seems like a major threat to attack the basket, which allowed him to quickly create enough seperation to get a three off.

The play was quite realistic.

When it comes to overall ratings, Maxey tied for second-best on the Sixers with the nine-time All-Star Paul George. To no surprise, Joel Embiid’s 96 overall rating led the pack.

Maxey enters the season with an 89 overall, giving him a four-point jump compared to last season.

Heading into the 2023-2024 NBA season, Maxey was viewed as a potential All-Star. Many wondered if the absence of James Harden would give him the opportunity to take another step in the right direction.

It’s safe to say Maxey turned out just fine. With the keys to the 76ers’ offense, Maxey scored and dished out assists at a career-high rate. In 70 games, the veteran guard produced 26 points and six assists per game. In the playoffs, he averaged 30 points and seven assists.

By the end of the year, Maxey added Most Improved Player and All-Star to his NBA resume. At this point, he’s viewed as one of the top guards in the NBA and is only expected to continue improving.

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

