Sixers News: First Look at Tyrese Maxey’s Gameplay in NBA 2K25
With NBA 2K season approaching, fans are getting a list of each player’s overall. Also, game footage has been released, giving everybody a sneak peek at what’s to come.
NBA 2K player Kang Dooms recently shared some brief gameplay footage of Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey.
In a quick clip of a matchup between the Sixers and the Toronto Raptors, Maxey’s step-back three-point shot was put on display. Thanks to the young guard’s speed, he’s seems like a major threat to attack the basket, which allowed him to quickly create enough seperation to get a three off.
The play was quite realistic.
When it comes to overall ratings, Maxey tied for second-best on the Sixers with the nine-time All-Star Paul George. To no surprise, Joel Embiid’s 96 overall rating led the pack.
Maxey enters the season with an 89 overall, giving him a four-point jump compared to last season.
Heading into the 2023-2024 NBA season, Maxey was viewed as a potential All-Star. Many wondered if the absence of James Harden would give him the opportunity to take another step in the right direction.
It’s safe to say Maxey turned out just fine. With the keys to the 76ers’ offense, Maxey scored and dished out assists at a career-high rate. In 70 games, the veteran guard produced 26 points and six assists per game. In the playoffs, he averaged 30 points and seven assists.
By the end of the year, Maxey added Most Improved Player and All-Star to his NBA resume. At this point, he’s viewed as one of the top guards in the NBA and is only expected to continue improving.
