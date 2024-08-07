Sixers News: Reason for Joel Embiid's Second Half Absence Revealed
On Tuesday, Team USA returned to the court for its quarterfinal matchup against Brazil at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid remained in the team’s plans after finding himself out of the rotation two games prior.
By the end of the first half of Tuesday’s game, it was clear Embiid was putting together his best outing of his Olympic run. Through the first half of action, Embiid scored 14 points on the offensive end, making all but one of his shots from the field. He nearly notched a double-double in a little over ten minutes of action by grabbing seven rebounds.
As good as Embiid was in the first half, he was noticeably absent for the final two quarters of the matchup. Fortunately, his presence didn’t affect Team USA negatively as they continued dominating to close out the quarterfinal round with a victory and a ticket to the semifinals.
Still, there were questions about Embiid’s absence. After the game, AP’s Tim Reynolds reported that Embiid was experiencing ankle discomfort after the first half. When the former MVP alerted head coach Steve Kerr about it, the Golden State Warriors head coach decided to hold the center out.
According to Reynolds, the setback doesn’t sound serious.
One of the biggest question marks surrounding Embiid ahead of his Olympic run was how he would hold up physically. Embiid has had plenty of bouts with injuries over the years. Prior to the 2024 NBA Playoffs, the big man missed a chunk of time after undergoing surgery to correct a meniscus injury.
Throughout his run this summer, Embiid has held up well physically. He played in all but one of Team USA’s games, with his lone absence being non-injury related.
There aren’t any definitive updates on Embiid’s status moving forward, but it’s something to keep an eye on as Team USA reaches medal territory.
