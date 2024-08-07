All 76ers

Sixers News: Reason for Joel Embiid's Second Half Absence Revealed

Why did Joel Embiid miss the second half against Brazil?

Justin Grasso

Aug 6, 2024; Paris, France; United States centre Joel Embiid (11) shoots against Brazil small forward Leo Meindl (14) in the first quarter in a men’s basketball quarterfinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 6, 2024; Paris, France; United States centre Joel Embiid (11) shoots against Brazil small forward Leo Meindl (14) in the first quarter in a men’s basketball quarterfinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

On Tuesday, Team USA returned to the court for its quarterfinal matchup against Brazil at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid remained in the team’s plans after finding himself out of the rotation two games prior.

By the end of the first half of Tuesday’s game, it was clear Embiid was putting together his best outing of his Olympic run. Through the first half of action, Embiid scored 14 points on the offensive end, making all but one of his shots from the field. He nearly notched a double-double in a little over ten minutes of action by grabbing seven rebounds.

As good as Embiid was in the first half, he was noticeably absent for the final two quarters of the matchup. Fortunately, his presence didn’t affect Team USA negatively as they continued dominating to close out the quarterfinal round with a victory and a ticket to the semifinals.

Still, there were questions about Embiid’s absence. After the game, AP’s Tim Reynolds reported that Embiid was experiencing ankle discomfort after the first half. When the former MVP alerted head coach Steve Kerr about it, the Golden State Warriors head coach decided to hold the center out.

According to Reynolds, the setback doesn’t sound serious.

One of the biggest question marks surrounding Embiid ahead of his Olympic run was how he would hold up physically. Embiid has had plenty of bouts with injuries over the years. Prior to the 2024 NBA Playoffs, the big man missed a chunk of time after undergoing surgery to correct a meniscus injury.

The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.

Throughout his run this summer, Embiid has held up well physically. He played in all but one of Team USA’s games, with his lone absence being non-injury related.

There aren’t any definitive updates on Embiid’s status moving forward, but it’s something to keep an eye on as Team USA reaches medal territory.

Read More Philadelphia 76ers on SI

Former Sixers Veteran Sounds Off on Ben Simmons saga

Paul George Accomplishes Rare NBA Feat

Marcus Morris Reveals Thoughts on Potential Reunion With Sixers

Published
Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News