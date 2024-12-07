Sixers News: Tyrese Maxey Passes Tobias Harris on All-Time List
Since being drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2020, Tyrese Maxey has developed numerous areas of his game. One facet that he's made major strides in his three-point shooting.
During his lone season at Kentucky, outside shooting was arguably the weakest weapon in his offensive arsenal. However, upon entering the pros, he's revamped his form and become an effective threat from beyond the arc.
Over the past three seasons, Maxey has shot over 40% from deep in two of them. He's posting a career-low percentage right now (29.7%), but injury and shot volume/quality are major factors in this. The All-Star guard struggled from three on Friday against the Magic, but still managed to climb up one all-time list.
In the Sixers' 102-94 win, Maxey converted just one of his seven attempts from beyond the arc. His lone make would be important though, as it slid him into fourth all-time in franchise history in made threes.
Heading into Friday's matchup, Maxey found himself tied with Tobias Harris 575 career makes. He now trails Kyle Korver, Robert Covington, and Hall of Famer Allen Iverson.
Moving forward, the Sixers need to put an emphasis on getting Maxey back on track as a three-point shooter. It is a crucial part of his game, as it opens up the rest of the floor for him.
Maxey is at his best when he's utilizing his speed and quickness to get downhill and attack the rim. When defenses have to guard him farther out, it makes it harder for them to stay in front of him. Also, Maxey needs to be a three-point three when teams are collapsing on Paul George and or Joel Embiid.
Seeing that we're still in the early stages of the season, Maxey could climb multiple spots on this list by the end of the year.