Sixers Pick Up Overseas Prospect Following 2025 NBA Draft
After going undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft, Izan Almansa has found a temporary home in the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers. According to PhillyVoice’s Adam Aaronson, the Sixers have acquired Almansa.
The frontcourt player will take on a journey in the NBA after playing for a handful of teams outside of the NCAA since 2020.
Almansa started at Real Madrid B before signing with the Ovettime Elite club in 2021. When the league reached its 2022-2023 season, Almansa was drafted by the YNG Dreamerz. During his time with the Dreamerz, Almansa averaged nine points and nine rebounds per game.
In 2023, Almansa joined the now-folded NBA G League Ignite program. During his run in the NBA’s minor league, Almansa started all but two of the 32 games he played. He made 56 percent of his shots from the field, producing 12 points per game. Along with his scoring, Almansa came down with seven rebounds per game, dishing out one assist on a nightly basis.
Last year, Almansa declared for the NBA Draft for the first time. Ahead of the withdrawal deadline, he removed his name from the player pool. Later that month, Almansa signed with the Perth Wildcats in the Australian NBL. He was a part of the Next Stars program.
In 29 NBL games, Almansa averaged 17 minutes on the court. He produced eight points and four rebounds per game. From the field, Almansa made 51 percent of his shots. He was a 53 percent free-throw shooter.
The 2025 NBA Draft came and went without Almansa getting his name called within the two rounds. Shortly after, the Sixers reportedly inked Almansa to an Exhibit 10 contract. He’s likely to join the team for the NBA Summer League and could be on board for training camp.