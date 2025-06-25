Sixers Prospect Ace Bailey Shoots Down Big Pre-Draft Narrative
It sure seems like Ace Bailey has a preferred landing spot heading into the 2025 NBA Draft.
Back around the NBA Draft Lottery, there was a moment where it felt like Bailey was bound to join the Philadelphia 76ers after they moved up two spots from having the fifth-highest odds heading into the night.
Over time, the narrative shifted. For a while, it seemed like the Sixers didn’t have much interest in Bailey. Lately, it’s been feeling like the opposite.
In the week leading up to the NBA Draft, the Sixers were expected to host Bailey for a pre-draft visit and workout. At first, Bailey confirmed he would be in attendance. Not long before his arrival, the incoming rookie canceled, which led to a ton of criticism about his pre-draft strategy.
It’s been suggested that Bailey is trying to get to a team that’s picking deeper than Philadelphia. Leading up to the big event on Wednesday, former Sixers veteran Danny Green cut straight to the chase and asked about the narrative. Bailey rejected that idea.
via @BrettSiegelNBA: Danny Green just asked Ace Bailey if he has a preferred destination: "No sir, I don't."
The rumor mill suggests that Bailey has his sights set on the Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans, and the Brooklyn Nets. Bailey would have to at least fall to six for any of those scenarios, barring a possible trade-up.
The Dallas Mavericks are guaranteed to go with Cooper Flagg at No. 1. While the San Antonio Spurs were viewed as potential trade-out candidates, they are ready to pick Dylan Harper. The Sixers, Charlotte Hornets, and Utah Jazz are all in play for Bailey.
Philly isn’t all the way out on Bailey, but the consensus pick for the Sixers is Baylor’s VJ Edgecombe. At this point, if the Sixers select Bailey, it would come as a shock, considering everything that has transpired lately.
