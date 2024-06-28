Sixers Rookie Embraces Challenge of Joining Forces With Joel Embiid
On day two of the 2024 NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers selected UCLA standout, Adem Bona.
Once again, the Sixers are bringing in a high-upside center through the second round.
Looking at the Sixers’ current roster, they don’t have a ton of players under contract. One thing is for sure, though, they are set at the starting five spot.
The Sixers are built around their seven-time All-Star center, Joel Embiid. Any big that enters the picture, knows they are auditioning for a spot behind the one-time MVP.
Bona not only understands, but embraces the opportunity to learn from one of the best bigs the game has seen during this era.
“Joel is an amazing player,” Bona told reporters on Friday. “We have similar roots. He’s African — I’m African, too. I’ve always watched him.”
The moment Bona found out he was Philly-bound, he made it clear he couldn’t wait to join forces with Embiid. Although it will be a tall task for any rookie or veteran to compete against the versatile center, Bona sees the major benefits already.
“Playing against him and going against him every day is gonna be a heavy job for me,” he continued. “It’s also gonna be a learning process for me to be able to learn from such an amazing player. It’s gonna be a really good step for me towards my career. Practicing against him every day, going against him in practice, I think that’s going help me with my progression.”
Similar to Embiid, Bona was born outside of the U.S., but came to the states to play high school hoops. After establishing himself as a five-star recruit out of Prolific Prep in California, Bona committed to play for UCLA. He would spent two seasons with the Bruins, appearing in 66 games.
During his college effort, Bona averaged ten points, six rebounds, and two blocks. He averaged 62 percent from the field, and drained 65 percent of his free throws.
With the 41st overall pick, the Sixers called up Bona to become their second rookie this summer. Philadelphia drafted Jared McCain with their first-rounder at 16th overall.
