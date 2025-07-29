Sixers Rookie Reflects on Feud With Indiana Pacers Forward
In a few months, VJ Edgecombe will begin his NBA journey with the Philadelphia 76ers. Despite the fact that he hasn't even played in an official game yet, it appears the rookie guard has already found himself a rival.
With basketball being a more global game than ever, Edgecombe has had the chance to compete against a handful of international talents during his journey to the NBA. Following some recent comments, it appears that crossing paths with fellow talents wasn't as great as he had hoped. While speaking with his teammate Paul George, the No. 3 pick opened up on a shocking encounter he had in the past with a fellow young talent on the rise.
On Monday, Edgecombe was the latest guest on the Sixers star's "Podcast P" show. During his appearance, he touched on facing off against Indiana Pacers forward Bennedict Mathurin. Instead of offering to take Edgecombe under his wing, he let him know he'd be patiently waiting for them to match up in the NBA.
"I was at Euro camp, I won MVP," Edgecombe said. "After all that, Bennedict Mathuring gonna come up to me talking about when you get to league I'm gonna bust ya a**. I'm like alright bro...He didn't even say what's up. He's like yeah I'm a bust ya a**. I'm like damn, where the love at?"
Mathruin, a fellow top-ten pick in his own right, nearly came close to capturing a championship with the Pacers last season. Heading into his fourth year in the league, he'll be looking to take a big step forward with Tyrese Haliburton set to miss time due to injury.
Seeing as though they're both in the Eastern Conference now, Edgecombe will have more than enough chances to get revenge on Mathurin for his remarks.
More 76ers on SI
Tyrese Maxey Sends Strong Message on Social Media
VJ Edgecombe Explains Unique Decision
Tyrese Maxey Reposts Emotional Video Supporting Joel Embiid
Sixers Big Man Reacts to 3-Time All-Star’s Viral Post