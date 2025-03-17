Sixers Rule Out Paul George for Season Ahead of Rockets Matchup
Heading into the second matchup of a back-to-back set, the Philadelphia 76ers don’t plan to have Paul George on board once again. On Monday, the Sixers will visit the Houston Rockets fresh off of a Sunday afternoon victory over the Dallas Mavericks.
Ahead of the game, it was reported that George will miss the remainder of the 2024-2025 NBA season.
via @KeithPompey: Sources confirm that Sixers forward Paul George will miss the remainder of the season. He received injections in his left adductor muscle and left knee in Monday.
Setbacks have summed up the first season of Paul George’s multi-year contract with the Sixers. Lately, George has been in the direction of potentially shutting it down for the season, but the Sixers were cautious in doing so last week.
Ahead of Friday’s action between the Sixers and the Indiana Pacers, head coach Nick Nurse suggested that George would have a recovery timeline in place soon. At the time, the Sixers weren't sure if George was truly done for the year or not.
“I don’t think there’s been any talk of it either way until we get to that point,” Nurse told reporters. George will be out for the rest of the year while on a reported six-week recovery timeline.
Last week, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that George has been consulting with doctors to weigh treatment options not only for his groin injury but for his knee as well. This season, George has battled three notable setbacks that have caused him to miss playing time.
Since making his debut six games into the 2024-2025 NBA season, Paul George has played in 40 games for the Sixers. The veteran forward has produced 17 points per game on 43 percent shooting from the field and 36 percent shooting from three. Along with his scoring, George has come down with five rebounds per game and dished out four assists per outing.
It’s safe to say the 2024-2025 season has not gone as expected. When the Sixers entered the year, they hoped to contend for an NBA Championship. As injuries affected most of the roster throughout the season, the Sixers struggled to find consistency. As a result, they are on the outside of the Play-In Tournament with less than a month left to go in the season.
