Sixers Sending Another Veteran to 2024 Free Agency
Another member of the Philadelphia 76ers will hit the free agency market this week.
According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Sixers have declined the player option for Jeff Dowtin. As a result, Dowtin will have an opportunity explore other options on the open market.
Since going undrafted in 2020, Dowtin has spent time with several organizations in the NBA and the G League. During the 2021-2022 season, Dowtin had stints with the Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks, and Orlando Magic.
In 2022-2023, Dowtin played for head coach Nick Nurse on the Toronto Raptors. He saw the court for 25 games, averaging ten minutes of playing time. In that stretch, Dowtin hit on 44 percent of his shots from the field, averaging two points per game.
Heading into the 2023-2024 NBA season, Dowtin was waived by Toronto. He got an opportunity to join the Sixers’ G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.
Late into the season, Dowtin scored a two-way contract with the 76ers. He appeared in 12 games with the main roster, and averaged four points on 56 percent shooting.
The Sixers liked what they saw out of Dowtin and wanted to keep him around beyond the G League’s regular season. As a result, he landed a standard contract in early April.
Dowtin was solely a depth piece for the Sixers down the stretch. He remained sidelined through the team’s short-lived 2024 playoff run. While the Sixers had the option to bring Dowtin back on a standard deal, the 27-year-old veteran will explore other options.
