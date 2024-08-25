Sixers Show Shots of Several Players Putting Offseason Work In
Earlier this week, the Philadelphia 76ers announced their plans for the 2024 training camp period.
Once again, the team will travel and compete in camp in the Bahamas. With training camp still a little over a month away, players are getting workouts in all over.
For some, they’ve spent some time at the Sixers’ practice facility in Camden, New Jersey.
The 76ers’ social media team revealed a few shots from this summer recently. It showed a sneak peek of the work that some Sixers—new and returning—have been putting in.
Andre Drummond returns to the 76ers after being away for a little under three years. During the 2021-2022 season, Drummond looked forward to playing the role of Joel Embiid’s backup. Unfortunately, he couldn’t see it all the way through.
At the 2022 trade deadline, Drummond was dealt to the Brooklyn Nets in the blockbuster deal that swapped Ben Simmons and James Harden. After a 24-game run with the Nets, Drummond joined the Chicago Bulls on a two-year deal. He left Chicago for Philadelphia in free agency. The big man looks forward to a second stint with the Sixers.
The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.
To no surprise, Tyrese Maxey graced the practice facility with his presence. While Maxey has done a lot of traveling this summer, he made a stop in Camden recently. The one-time All-Star signed a new deal this offseason and looks forward to spending his fifth season with the Sixers.
The rookie Jared McCain is getting acquainted with his new home as well. After spending one season at Duke, McCain joins the 76ers as their top pick in 2024. As McCain hopes to compete for minutes in year one, the rookie has a lot of work to do to prove to 76ers head coach Nick Nurse that he belongs in the rotation. Working out at the facility is a great way to stand out this summer.