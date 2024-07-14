All 76ers

Sixers Star Attends 2024 NBA Summer League Opener vs. Pistons

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Tyrese Maxey was spotted at NBA Summer League.

Justin Grasso

Apr 4, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives against Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 4, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives against Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
As the Philadelphia 76ers’ Summer League squad collected a win over the Detroit Pistons, their star guard, Tyrese Maxey, was in the building taking in the action.

This summer serves as a memorable one for Maxey. Despite being extension eligible for the Sixers last offseason, Maxey played through the 2023-2024 NBA season knowing he would hit restricted free agency this year.

After earning All-Star honors, along with the right to be called the NBA’s Most Improved Player, Maxey left no doubt for Philadelphia. Not long after the free agency market opened, Maxey earned a max extension from the Sixers.

The soon-to-be fifth-year veteran had a chance to check out several young Sixers on Saturday night. This summer, the 76ers brought in multiple rookies, including the draft picks Jared McCain and Adem Bona.

The latter player enters the NBA out of UCLA as Philadelphia’s lone second-round pick. In his Vegas debut, Bona scored eight points and came down with seven rebounds in 23 minutes of action.

Meanwhile, Jared McCain had a similar path to the NBA as Maxey, landing just outside of the lottery following one season in the NCAA.

Maxey’s backcourt teammate didn’t have a sharp shooting night. Draining just four of his 14 shots from the field, McCain scored 11 points. Despite a rough offensive outing, McCain was active on the boards by collecting six rebounds.

The Sixers took down the Pistons with a 94-81 victory.

On Sunday, Philly’s Summer League squad will get a day off from competing before returning to the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday for their second outing. The Sixers will face the Portland Trail Blazers, looking to build on their 1-0 start over the Pistons.

Justin Grasso

