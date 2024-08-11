Sixers Star's Social Media Post After Winning With Team USA
This summer has been an unforgettable one for Philadelphia 76ers center, Joel Embiid.
Heading into the 2023-2024 regular season, Embiid made it clear he was going to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics. With multiple options on the table, Embiid chose to represent the USA over France.
The decision turned out to be the right one as Embiid earned his first gold medal as Team USA defeated France in the 2024 Paris Olympic Finals.
After the run, Embiid took to Instagram to reflect.
“Everything is golden!” Embiid wrote. “Mission accomplished.”
The 30-year-old center has been playing basketball professionally since 2016. After battling with injuries early on in his career, Embiid managed to bounce back after a late start and put together an impressive resume so far.
Embiid is a seven-time All-Star, one-time All-NBA First Team member and has several All-NBA Second Team and NBA All-Defensive Second Team nods. He also led the NBA in scoring on two different occasions and was the NBA’s Most Valuable Player in 2023.
Earning an NBA Championship is still high on Embiid’s list from a team success standpoint. Fortunately, so was winning a gold medal at the Olympics.
The Sixers center becomes the first player in franchise history to win gold for USA as a member of the team. The 76ers look forward to Embiid’s ninth season as he returns to the team as a winner on the international stage.
