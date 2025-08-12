Sixers' Tyrese Maxey Speaks Out After Clip Goes Viral
Tyrese Maxey found himself going viral on Monday morning after firing up an Instagram live session. Struggling with using a can opener, the Philadelphia 76ers veteran showed his comedic side to his followers.
The young guard is just having fun amid a busy offseason. Before anybody could crack jokes at the one-time All-Star, telling him to get back in the gym rather than streaming online, Maxey got out in front of it.
via @TyreseMaxey: I’ve been in the lab since may 13th no break … i got two days off time to have some fun 😂
Maxey remained true to his word and was quite active on social media throughout the day on Monday.
Monday was a deserved break for Maxey, who has clearly been putting in a lot of work this offseason. Prior to the NBA Draft, Maxey’s Texas-based workouts with his teammate Justin Edwards were well-documented.
Then recently, the young All-Star joined several of his younger teammates at the team’s practice facility for pre-camp workouts. Maxey was also seen working with popular NBA trainer, Drew Hanlen, who works closely with Joel Embiid.
When it comes to work ethic, Maxey is the last player the Sixers have to worry about. In fact, they’ve had to force the former first-rounder to take breaks in the past. This week, Maxey seems to be taking some rest before he ramps back up ahead of the 2025-2026 NBA season.
The Sixers have an important season ahead. For the first time since Maxey entered the NBA, the Sixers failed to make the playoffs. It’s been a regression for Philadelphia, who also lost in the first round of the playoffs for the first time during the Maxey era prior to last year’s run.
The follow-up campaign went terribly for the Sixers. Injuries piled up, and the Sixers ended up winning just 29 percent of their games with a 24-58 record. As a result, the Sixers landed in 13th place in the Eastern Conference. They were well out of the NBA Play-In picture.
Maxey was a part of the trend in struggling to stay healthy. Early on during the 2024-2025 NBA season, Maxey suffered a hamstring injury, which sidelined him for a handful of games. Later in the year, Maxey started dealing with a pinkie injury, which eventually ended his year.
The veteran guard wrapped up his fifth season by averaging 26 points, three rebounds, and six assists in 52 games. Maxey kept up with his career-best pace in the assists department and scored at a career-high clip, but his efficiency from the field and from beyond the arc took a noticeable dip.
The Sixers remain extremely confident in Maxey’s ability to help lead a comeback effort. Next season is shaping up to be an important one, as it could make or break Philadelphia’s notable core.
