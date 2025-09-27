Sixers Veteran Weighs in On New Off-Court Career Path
In an effort to get the franchise back on track, the Philadelphia 76ers brought back a lot of their veteran talent in the offseason. Among those to re-up with the team was longtime point guard Kyle Lowry. While also bringing veteran and championship experience to the locker room, the 39-year-old will be blazing a new path for himself.
Over the past few years, we've seen countless current and former NBA players break into the media space to some degree. Sixers star Paul George is a prime example of this, as he hosts his own weekly podcast.
Heading into his 20th season, Lowry has to start putting some focus on what life is going to be like for him after the NBA. Upon recent news, it seems he has found an avenue he wants to pursue.
When the NBA signed its new media deal, Amazon Prime was among the new outlets to enter the mix. Since then, they've slowly been building out an impressive cast of analysts in hopes of bringing top-tier coverage to the league.
On Thursday, Amazon announced that Lowry is joining their broadcast team. He'll be serving as a part-time analyst for the network this upcoming season.
Seeing that he's still under contract, Lowry taking on this venture was shocking to many. However, during his media day press conference Friday, he made his intentions clear. While he is excited for this new road ahead, his top priority remains helping the Sixers in any way possible.
"I won't be in studio this year," Lowry said. "I'll still be working on my full-time job and thats helping lead the Sixers to new heights again. But I'm looking forward to sharing the game, and sharing my knowledge of the game."
Lowry joined the Sixers late in the 2024 season after he was traded to the Charlotte Hornets and then bought out. His first full year with the team did not pan out well, as injuries limited him to just 35 appearances.
Given the abundance of talented young guards on the roster, Lowry's role will likely be limited this year in terms of on-court production. He'll serve more as an assistant coach in uniform, offering guidance to players like Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, and Jared McCain (when he returns from injury).
