Tyrese Maxey Eager to Usher In New Standard For Sixers
Heading into his sixth season with the Philadelphia 76ers, Tyrese Maxey has established himself as a pillar for the franchise. As he continues to grow on the court, he is also leaning heavily into his role as a leader.
Since the Sixers drafted him 21st overall in 2020, Maxey has prided himself on being a gym rat. He lives by his mantra of "getting 1% better each and every day," and it's been on full display throughout his NBA career.
The young guard has made massive strides as a player over the last half-decade, fresh off averaging 26.3 PPG and 6.1 APG in 2025. Now, Maxey is looking to impact the organization's roots in hopes of building something promising for the future.
Coming off an injury-ridden season, the Sixers are looking to get back on track in 2026. Ahead of training camp, Maxey opened up on one way he plans to help the team achieve this goal.
While he might be the youngest of the Sixers' star trio, Maxey is still a homegrown star who holds a lot of weight in the locker room. During his media day press conference, he was asked about establishing himself as more of a leader moving forward. Maxey proceeded to dive into how he wants to set a new standard when it comes to Sixers' basketball.
"I think the biggest thing that I'm trying to accomplish is we need a standard. Like this is who we are no matter every single day no matter who plays, no matter who doesn't play. When you see the Philadelphia 76ers, this what you see. You're going to see that team every single night, every single time you turn that TV on, every single time you step foot in whatever arena that we're playing in. This is the team that you're going to get."
Maxey has always had a strong competitive fire, and his latest remarks are a testament to that. He has been very candid over the past year about how all the losing affected him mentally. With the relatively close to full strength, he is eager to put the proper systems in place to make sure they don't endure the same struggles they went through last season.
Following some brief training ahead of camp, Maxey now has the opportunity to start laying the groundwork for his new standards.
