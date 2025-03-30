Steph Curry Passes Sixers Star on All-Time Stat List
Since the trade deadline, Steph Curry has been one of the NBA's top performers. As he continues to ramp up for the postseason, the former MVP passed a Philadelphia 76ers star on an all-time stat list.
While he's primarily known for his three-point shooting and elite offensive play, Curry has held his own on the other end of the floor as well. He is an average defender at best but can be effective in disrupting passing lanes. Curry is averaging 1.5 SPG for his career and even led the league in steals on one occasion (2016).
In the Warriors' win over the New Orleans Pelicans Friday, Curry ended the night with three steals, With this performance, he moved into 45th all-time in that category. The latest player he passed on the list Sixers forward Paul George.
At his peak, George was widely regarded as one of the top two-way players in the league. He's still an effective player on both ends, but injuries and the wear and tear of a long career have caught up to him.
Over the summer, George was one of the biggest names to move in free agency. Following a long run with the LA Clippers, he opted to return to the Eastern Conference and sign with the Sixers.
Upon his arrival, PG was seen as the final piece to help the Sixers contend for a championship. However, his first year in Philly has not played out how he might have wanted. Multiple injuries kept him sidelined for extended stretches, and his production took a slight dip.
Two weeks ago, the Sixers made the decision to shut George down for the rest of the season. HIs first campaign with his new team ends after just 41 appearances, averaging 16.2 PPG, 5.3 RPG, and 4.3 APG in that time.