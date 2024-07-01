Tobias Harris Moves on From Sixers to Join an Eastern Conference Team
After a busy first day of free agency, the Philadelphia 76ers will see one of their starters move on. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the veteran forward Tobias Harris will sign with the Detroit Pistons.
Harris is expected to head to Detroit on a two-year deal, worth $52 million.
Harris wrapped up a six-year tenure with the the Sixers this past season. He joined the organization through a mid-season trade during the 2018-2019 run. As he was in the midst of a career-year with the LA Clippers, Harris was expected to bank big in free agency.
A 27-game run with the Sixers was enough to convince Philadelphia that the veteran forward should be a part of their long-term future. In 2019, Harris inked a five-year contract, worth $180 million.
Throughout Harris’s tenure with the Sixers, he was often viewed as a possible trade candidate. The Sixers never went as far as including the veteran sharpshooter in any of their deals.
In 2023-2024, Harris appeared in 70 games for Philadelphia. He produced 17 points, seven rebounds, and three assists per game. Harris shot 49 percent from the field and knocked down 35 percent of his threes.
The 2024 playoff run was a tough one for Harris. In six games, he averaged a career-low nine points, while shooting just 43 percent from the field. While his postseason production was a rough look for his upcoming free agency period, Harris was still expected to generate offers from a handful of teams, with most of them being viewed as playoff contenders in the league.
Harris carries nearly 900 games of experience, and 61 postseason outings. After stints with several teams, including the Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons, Clippers, and the Sixers, Harris offers his next team reliable shooting, and valuable defense.
He heads to a rebuilding squad in Detroit, where he'll instantly become a valuable locker room and on-court presence for a team that needs veteran leadership.
Read More Philadelphia 76ers on SI
Jared McCain Lays Out Key Goals for Rookie Season
Sixers Sign Justin Edwards From Kentucky
Sixers Add Memphis Prospect on Two-Way Deal