Ben Simmons back to the Atlantic?

Jun 8, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) dribbles the ball against the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter in game two of the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
What’s next for the former Philadelphia 76ers star, Ben Simmons?

For the second time in under a year, Simmons will get an opportunity to hit the open market this week. After wrapping up a short-lived tenure with the Los Angeles Clippers, it seems Simmons is moving on.

So far, there haven’t been any strong links between Simmons and another team, but a Toronto Raptors insider recently tossed out Simmons’ name as a potential option for the Scottie Barnes-led team up North.

Apr 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball under pressure from Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) in the first quarter during game two of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Michael Grange of SportsNet noted the Raptors will need to find a point guard to play on the NBA’s veteran minimum. Could it be the former max-contracted guard from Philadelphia?

“Another name that might be out there is Ben Simmons, the oft-injured former No.1 pick who cobbled together some interesting box-score totals in a limited role over 51 games split between the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers,” Grange wrote.

Not the strongest of links—but a credible suggestion nonetheless.

One would assume Ben Simmons’ All-Star days are behind him. Since he left the Sixers in 2021, Simmons has struggled to mirror his Philadelphia production.

For three seasons, Simmons suited up for the Brooklyn Nets. He played in just 90 games, averaging seven points, six rebounds, and six assists in 25 minutes of action.

After seeing the court for 33 games with the Nets in 2024-2025, Brooklyn and the former All-Star agreed on a buyout scenario. Simmons signed with the Los Angeles Clippers, joining them down the stretch of the 2024-2025 regular season.

During the regular season, Simmons came off the bench for 18 games with LA. He produced just three points per game, along with four rebounds and three assists. Simmons’ defense remains a bright spot at this stage of his career, but he hasn’t put together an All-Star stretch since 2020-2021.

If Simmons were to find his way to the Raptors, he would be back in the Atlantic Division to face two out of his three former teams at least four times per season.

Justin Grasso
