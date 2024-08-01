Tyrese Maxey Debuting New Sneakers for Sixers’ 2024-2025 NBA Season
Being one of the faces of New Balance’s brand, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is set to debut a new pair of sneakers next season. This week, New Balance announced the Hesi Low v2.
Maxey will be the face of the Hesi Low model and plans to wear different variations of the sneakers throughout the Sixers’ 2024-2024 NBA season.
"I'm so excited to wear the Hesi Low v2 this season,” Maxey said. “It's the perfect shoe for my style of play—super agile and built for making quick moves on the court. “ love being a part of the New Balance family and can't wait to keep representing the brand with a shoe that blends my on-court performance and off-court style."
The updated sneaker will be ideal for Maxey, who has established himself as one of the quickest players in the game. With the sneakers being low-top cut, catering to players who thrive with speed and agility, Maxey looks forward to putting his new line to work.
Back in January 2023, Maxey and New Balance joined forces. At the time, Maxey was an emerging All-Star in the NBA. While he hadn’t achieved All-Star status at that point just yet, Maxey was becoming one of the most intriguing guards in the NBA, as he started alongside a ten-time All-Star in James Harden.
Last season, Harden’s departure left Maxey with an opportunity to take over as the starting guard. Maxey took the opportunity and ran with it in a positive direction.
In 70 games, Maxey averaged 26 points on 37 percent shooting from deep. Not only did he notch career-highs in scoring, but he also dished out a career-high six assists per game. His ability to improve his high-level scoring while becoming a key playmaker allowed Maxey to earn his first All-Star bid. He also won the NBA’s Most Improved Player award.
To top it all off, Maxey became one of the latest young stars to sign a max contract with the 76ers. As Maxey continues to solidify his status as a cornerstone player for the Sixers franchise, he continues building with New Balance, where he remains a face of the brand.
The new line will be available to Maxey fans on August 2. Additional colors will be launched throughout the NBA season.
