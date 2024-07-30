Tyrese Maxey Opens up on Contract Saga With Sixers' Paul George
This offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers have been applauded for the moves they've made to revamp their roster. While many have focused on their big splash of acquiring Paul George, the front office also locked down another key member of the franchise.
After waiting an extra year for an extension, Tyrese Maxey now finds him with a sizable new deal. The All-Star and Most Improved Player winner inked a five-year deal with the Sixers worth $203.8 million.
Maxey had to wait a little longer than some of his new peers for a second contract, but it all worked out in the end. Not only is he making what he deserves, but his patience allowed Daryl Morey to upgrade the cast of players around them.
On Monday, Maxey joined George on his podcast to discuss a wide range of topics. Among the things brought up was his new deal. While talking about the situation, the Sixers star openly admitted it was tough for him at times. However, Maxey is still extremely grateful for how things played out.
"It was hard, way hard. I put in a lot of work, then when the work shows and the results come and you perform at the highest level...You wanna reap the benefits of course," Maxey said. "It worked out in the long run I feel like. Not just for myself but the team as well."
It took a lot of selflessness for Maxey to wait an extra year, but because of this decision, he might have the chance to compete for a title for the foreseeable future. With a trio of himself, Joel Embiid, and George, the Sixers are primed to be a threat in the Eastern Conference for years to come.