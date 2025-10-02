Tyrese Maxey Pokes Fun at Sixers' New Addition With Recent Post
Heading into this season, Tyrese Maxey has talked a lot about growing into more of a leader for the Philadelphia 76ers. Despite his desire to improve in this capacity, it hasn't impacted his light-hearted nature.
Following two days of training camp in the team's facility, the Sixers packed up for an international adventure this week. They are featured in the NBA's Abu Dhabi games this year, facing off against the New York Knicks twice in the coming days.
These games give the Sixers a chance to showcase their talents in the new parts of the world. However, an adjustment period is needed as it pertains to entering a new time zone. Based on recent internet activity, some players seem to be handling this better than others.
During the offseason, the Sixers made a handful of small additions in free agency to round out the supporting cast. Among those brought in was former Brooklyn Nets forward Trendon Watford.
While addressing the media last week, Nick Nurse was adamant about how long he's pushed for the Sixers to pursue Watford. That said, he has deeper ties to the team. Watford has long been friends, consistently crossing paths in their basketball journeys dating all the way back to middle school.
In his first press conference of the year, Watford opened up on how excited he is to be sharing the floor with Maxey as teammates in the pros. It looks as though the Sixers star is happy to have a longtime friend around as well.
As the Sixers prepare for their first showdown against the Knicks, Maxey decided to have some fun at Watford's expense. He poked fun at him taking a nap on the team bus, noting that the time change is getting the better of him.
Watford, 24, will look to add a boost for the Sixers off the bench. In his early years in the league, he's shown flashes of being a versatile offensive talent at the power forward position. Watford is coming off a season with the Nets where he averaged 10.2 PPG, 3.6 RPG, and 2.6 APG.
The young wing will have his first chance to showcase his talents for the Sixers on Thursday, with tip-off against the Knicks slated for 12:00 pm Eastern Time.
