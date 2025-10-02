Breaking Down Sixers Star Joel Embiid's 2026 MVP Odds
The 2025-2026 NBA season kicks off in less than a month. Although all players are entering October with a fresh start, there are already ideas of who will emerge as the league’s Most Valuable Player recipient in 2026.
DraftKings Sportsbook has Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid at +10000 odds to win the regular-season MVP award. Embiid is the eleventh-top option on the list, with Nikola Jokic leading the pack at +220 odds.
What is Known
Last season, Embiid averaged 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game over 19 appearances. While the seven-time All-Star dealt with ongoing injuries, the 76ers fell to a disappointing 24-58 record.
Embiid underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in April. The 31-year-old center has been active in official 76ers’ team practices, but there is no timetable for his return to action.
In order to qualify for the NBA MVP award, a player must play in a minimum of 65 regular-season games. Embiid has met this requirement for only two seasons of his nine-year NBA career.
When Embiid is on the court, he has proven himself to be one of the top centers in the NBA. Despite being limited to 39 games, Embiid averaged 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 5.6 assists during the 2023-2024 regular season.
What to Expect
There is a lot of pressure riding on whether Embiid can return to his prime form or if the one-time MVP’s decline becomes a trend. Along with concerns about his left knee, there are many factors working against an Embiid MVP campaign.
The 76ers are scheduled to play a league-high sixteen back-to-back games. If Embiid exercises his load management, which is presumed, he is cutting it close to the 65-game requirement.
Although Tyrese Maxey and Paul George are productive star teammates, Philadelphia is lacking the most in backcourt depth. In addition to George not being a natural choice at power forward, the likes of Adem Bona, Andre Drummond, and Trendon Watford are not close to matching Embiid’s overall impact.
For the sake of a concrete answer, the 76ers should hope for a solid 40 to 60 regular-season games of availability from Embiid. Embiid can certainly lead the 76ers back to the playoffs and rise back onto the MVP ladder, though he is not in an optimal position to reclaim the MVP title.
More 76ers On SI
NBA Fans React to Quentin Grimes' Return to the Sixers
Sixers' Quentin Grimes Makes Decision on Qualifying Offer
Sixers Confirm Jared McCain Surgery, Provide Initial Timeline
Kai Cenat Shares Wholesome Exchange With Sixers Guard Jared McCain
Sixers' Jared McCain Makes Post Following Thumb Surgery