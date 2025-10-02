VJ Edgecombe Hoping to Elevate Sixers Forward in Preseason Debut
Since being drafted third overall by the Philadelphia 76ers, VJ Edgecombe is on a rare journey for a high lottery pick. As he continues to adjust to life in the pros, the young guard finds himself overseas preparing to make his preseason debut in front of an international crowd.
Landing with the Sixers, Edgecombe finds himself in a tough position. Seeing that they have aspirations of making a deep run in 2026, he is tasked with trying to provide a boost from day one. Having an abnormal training camp doesn't help things, but he seems to be adjusting just fine.
Following a pair of practice days in Camden, the Sixers packed up and flew to Abu Dhabi for a pair of preseason showdowns. Their first is on Thursday, squaring off against Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks at 12:00 pm Eastern Time.
As the Sixers prepare to kick off their preseason slate, Edgecombe is someone who is going to have a lot of eyes on him. Due to the current circumstances, he should have an extended runway to show his talents. Jared McCain is sidelined following thumb surgery, and Quentin Grimes didn't make the trip because his contract had not been finalized until Wednesday afternoon.
This opens the door for Edgecombe to get a lot of playing time in the backcourt alongside Tyrese Maxey.
Edgecombe is a strong athlete who is at his best when getting downhill and putting pressure on the rim. That said, he is looking to showcase a different area of his game in his first taste of real action for the Sixers.
When asked about what he is looking forward to in Thursday's matchup, the Sixers rookie stated he wants to help get Justin Edwards good looks from beyond the arc.
"I'm going to get my guy right here his shot," Edgecombe said of Edwards. "Hopefully he give me my assists. He really be shooting the ball at a really high level."
Edwards is another name to monitor for the Sixers, as he's attempting to build off a successful rookie campaign. If he can continue to grow as a versatile talent on the wing, the hometown product has a good chance of remaining in Nick Nurse's rotation.
As for Edgecombe, Thursday's matchup gives him his first opportunity to show the Sixers that they made the right decision on draft night.
More 76ers On SI
Breaking Down Sixers Star Joel Embiid's 2026 MVP Odds
NBA Fans React to Quentin Grimes' Return to the Sixers
Sixers' Quentin Grimes Makes Decision on Qualifying Offer
3 Sixers to Keep A Close Eye on During Preseason
Sixers Confirm Jared McCain Surgery, Provide Initial Timeline