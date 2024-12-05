Tyrese Maxey Speaks on Final Shot Attempt in 76ers’ Loss vs Magic
As the Philadelphia 76ers fought for their third-straight win in a home matchup against the Orlando Magic, they found themselves trailing by one possession in the final five seconds. Coming out of a timeout, the Sixers drew up a play for their All-Star guard, Tyrese Maxey.
The veteran guard is no stranger to getting the Sixers’ final shot. As he’s proven many times throughout his young career that he has the ability to knock down those game-tying shots, the Sixers made the right call by getting the ball in Maxey’s hands.
However, the sequence was unsuccessful for the Sixers.
As Maxey dribbled towards the edge of the perimeter, his defender made contact with his arm, which became a controversial no-call. As Maxey seemingly felt the contact, he quickly went into a shooting motion.
There was no call. Maxey got his shot off, but it was an unsuccessful attempt. After the game, the star guard had a straightforward reaction to the play.
“I missed it,” Maxey said. “You got to make the three.”
When asked if he thought he was fouled, Maxey reiterated the message.
“I feel like I missed the shot.”
In that situation, Maxey wisely avoided commenting on an official’s decision to leave the situation as a no-call. Instead, he’s taking responsibility for the missed shot while looking ahead to the next matchup.
The Sixers came up short with a 106-102 loss in the end. Maxey finished the game with 19 points on 7-19 shooting in 38 minutes. He also had six assists and four rebounds.
With that loss, the Sixers dropped to 5-15 on the season. While it was a solid effort for an undermanned Sixers team, they failed to build on their longest winning streak of the season.
Maxey and the Sixers will host the Magic for another matchup on Friday night.