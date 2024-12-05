All 76ers

Tyrese Maxey Speaks on Final Shot Attempt in 76ers’ Loss vs Magic

Tyrese Maxey commented on his final shot in the 76ers' loss against the Magic.

Justin Grasso

Dec 4, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) shoots the ball against the Orlando Magic during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Dec 4, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) shoots the ball against the Orlando Magic during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the Philadelphia 76ers fought for their third-straight win in a home matchup against the Orlando Magic, they found themselves trailing by one possession in the final five seconds. Coming out of a timeout, the Sixers drew up a play for their All-Star guard, Tyrese Maxey.

The veteran guard is no stranger to getting the Sixers’ final shot. As he’s proven many times throughout his young career that he has the ability to knock down those game-tying shots, the Sixers made the right call by getting the ball in Maxey’s hands.

However, the sequence was unsuccessful for the Sixers.

As Maxey dribbled towards the edge of the perimeter, his defender made contact with his arm, which became a controversial no-call. As Maxey seemingly felt the contact, he quickly went into a shooting motion.

There was no call. Maxey got his shot off, but it was an unsuccessful attempt. After the game, the star guard had a straightforward reaction to the play.

“I missed it,” Maxey said. “You got to make the three.”

When asked if he thought he was fouled, Maxey reiterated the message.

“I feel like I missed the shot.”

In that situation, Maxey wisely avoided commenting on an official’s decision to leave the situation as a no-call. Instead, he’s taking responsibility for the missed shot while looking ahead to the next matchup.

The Sixers came up short with a 106-102 loss in the end. Maxey finished the game with 19 points on 7-19 shooting in 38 minutes. He also had six assists and four rebounds.

With that loss, the Sixers dropped to 5-15 on the season. While it was a solid effort for an undermanned Sixers team, they failed to build on their longest winning streak of the season.

Maxey and the Sixers will host the Magic for another matchup on Friday night.

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News