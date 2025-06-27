USC Forward to Join 76ers’ Summer League Team
Saint Thomas is set to join the Philadelphia 76ers’ Summer League roster, per DraftExpress’ Jon Chepkevich. Thomas played his senior year with the USC Trojans, averaging 9.5 points and 5.9 rebounds over 35 games.
Thomas recorded his first double-double for USC in the quarterfinals of the College Basketball Crown, a new single-elimination tournament featuring 16 NCAA Division I schools.
Prior to joining the Trojans, Thomas split his collegiate career between Loyola University Chicago and Northern Colorado. During his junior year, Thomas averaged 19.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 4.2 assists for the Northern Colorado Bears.
NBA Draft On SI released a scouting report on the 6-foot-7 forward in March.
“Thomas is the type that can do it all – an athletic 6-foot-7 menace, he hits threes, gets downhill attacking the rim, resulting in drawn fouls and free throws, rebounds the ball as a physical forward, distributes the ball, and defends extremely well. He has NBA size and projects to be a quality wing who can make an immediate impact.”
The report noted that an area for improvement may be his shooting efficiency.
“When it comes to his ultimate ceiling, shooting is the question. Of course, part of the issue is a massive volume of shots. Given his role, he’s expected to take high volume attempts from deep, many of which are tough looks. When NBA teams are evaluating his fit on their respective rosters, it will be with a very different role in mind. It’s good to know that Thomas can be a high-volume, advanced shot maker. But he’ll need to be a more efficient complimentary scorer to earn minutes early in his NBA career.
The 76ers will start their Summer League campaign on July 10 in Las Vegas. Their first match will be against the San Antonio Spurs.