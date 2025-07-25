Utah Jazz Waive Former Sixers First-Rounder
The NBA offseason is at the midway point of its life cycle, given that the Summer League has just recently wrapped up, and the various training camps set to take place sit roughly a month and a half or so away. It has seen several players find new homes for the next chapter of their career, while some have been left in that very predicament, which includes former Philadelphia 76ers guard Jaden Springer.
As reported by HoopsHype's Michael Scotto on Thursday afternoon, Springer was waived by the Utah Jazz. This comes after the 22-year-old spent the second half of the previous season with them, in which he'd appear in 17 games, averaging 3.8 points per game.
Springer was moved at the trade deadline to the Houston Rockets, who waived him immediately, which is when he penned a ten-day contract with Utah, which was soon upgraded to a three-year deal.
The 22-year-old could be most recently seen in the NBA Summer League with the Jazz, with whom he made one appearance, where he failed to score, but came away with three rebounds.
Springer was drafted by the Sixers with the 28th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, spending three seasons in the City of Brotherly Love, amassing 50 appearances in which he'd put up an average of 3.4 points per game.
Perhaps the highest point of the former Tennessee star's career was his participation on the 2023-24 Boston Celtics, who were crowned NBA Champions, lifting the Larry O'Brien trophy after they defeated the Dallas Mavericks.
