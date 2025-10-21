VJ Edgecombe Eager to Become Perimeter Threat for Sixers
After securing the No. 3 pick in the draft, the Philadelphia 76ers were able to add another promising talent to their pipeline of youth. Daryl Morey and the front office settled on VJ Edgecombe, who has made a strong first impression since joining the team.
Before making the jump to the pros, Edgecombe spent his lone college season at Baylor. He displayed high-level athleticism at the guard position, proving to be the ideal archetype for the modern NBA.
Edgecombe did it all for Baylor, averaging 15.0 PPG 5.6 RPG, 3.2 APG, and 2.1 SPG. Now, he'll attempt to provide a boost to a Sixers team that is striving to get back to contender status in the Eastern Conference.
As it pertains to his offensive arsenal, three-point shooting is certainly a key area of improvement for Edgecombe. He isn't shy to let if fly from beyond the arc, but he only converted 34% of his attempts in college. If Edgecombe is going to make opposing defenses pay as a downhill threat, he'll need to command attention on the perimeter.
Ahead of the Sixers' season opener, Edgceombe touched on being a viable option from three. He noted it is something he's working on diligently, and he'll continue to get up attempts in games when the ball comes his way.
"I'm super confident in my shot," Edgecombe said, per USA Today. "I'm gonna shoot it when I'm open. My teammates pass me the ball, and I'm gonna shoot the ball. I mean, I work on it. I put a lot of reps, and I'm gonna continue working on it. That's not something if I see, ‘Oh, I'm making a lot of shots, I'm gonna stop working now.’ Every day. I'm gonna work on my shot. Just keep getting better and better and better."
Seeing that he'll be playing alongside a trio of All-Star-level talents on the Sixers, having a reliable outside shot is crucial for Edgecombe. Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George are going to command a lot of attention when on the floor. This will create opportunities for guys like Edgecombe to get clean looks as a slasher and kick-out option.
If Edgecombe can prove he can consistently knock down shots from deep, it will allow Nick Nurse to give him more time playing with the big three.
