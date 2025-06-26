VJ Edgecombe Makes Statement After Being Drafted by Sixers
Over the past few weeks, VJ Edgecombe emerged as one of the likely targets for the Philadelphia 76ers in the draft. All the speculation ended up coming to fruition, as the team decided to take him with the No. 3 overall pick.
Before entering his name in the draft, Edgecombe spent the past year playing college basketball at Baylor. Across 33 appearances, he averaged 15.0 PPG, 5.6 RPG, and 3.2 APG. The hyper-athletic guard/wing will now be joining a Sixers team loaded with All-Star talent, looking to compete.
Following this big moment, Edgecombe sent a message to the Sixers fanbase. He is elated that the franchise took a chance on him at No. 3, and he is eager to get to work and prove they made the right selection.
"Man I'm excited to play, I'm ready to get to work," Edgecombe said. "Meet the new team, meet the fans and the city man let's get it. I'm ready to rock."
At the trade deadline last year, the Sixers prioritized giving the roster an influx of youth. Daryl Morey continues to do so, bringing in a prospect with an extremely high motor in Edgecombe. As someone who prides themself on playing hard on both ends of the floor, he'll look to have an impact in the NBA on day one.
The addition of Edgecombe gives head coach Nick Nurse another dynamic guard to deploy on a nightly basis. He'll be battling for playing time as a rookie in a loaded guard rotation that features Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain, and potentially Quentin Grimes.