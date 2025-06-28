VJ Edgecombe Pick Earns High Praise From Ex-Sixers Scout
With the third overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers selected VJ Edgecombe from Baylor University. The former Bear was a one-and-done at the collegiate level after averaging 15 points and 2.1 steals per game in the Lone Star State, managing to be a threat on both ends of the court.
While there was a lot of speculation on which way Philadelphia's front office would go with the pick, former 76ers scout Michael Vandegarde was rather pleased with the selection of the Bahamian, with his athleticism being a key factor.
"I really like the selection, to me he's the best athlete or one of the two best athletes in the draft," Vandegarde told 76ers On SI. "He brings an intensity and a passion for the game."
Vandegarde was a scout for Philadelphia for 18 seasons and is now a part of Coachtube, a platform that allows people at all levels to take coaching courses. The site is geared towards athletes looking to develop and coaches who want to further their knowledge.
It's not just the term athleticism that Edgecombe brings to the team according to Vandegarde, as he his mindset on the court as well as some of his physical intangibles are top notch.
"He doesn't shoot it well, but he brings everything else to the table, he's unselfish, super intense, he's an elite NBA athlete," the former scout explained. "A lot of times we talk about guys that are athletic and they just fit being an NBA player, this guy's above that, he is special athletically. His first step burst is off the charts, and he brings a defensive mentality to the game; he cares on that end."
Looking at his draft combine measurements, Edgecombe has a wingspan of six feet and seven and a half inches, with a max vertical leap of 38.5 inches, doing all of this while standing at six feet four inches.
Vandegarde reiterated his feelings regarding the Sixers' selection, explaining that they got the right pick of the bunch at the third pick.
"I love the pick, when you're in the top five, you're swinging for elite players, not just a perfect fit, in my mind, that's what they did," Vandegarde stated.
