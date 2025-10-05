VJ Edgecombe Seen as Vital Piece to Sixers' Success
Coming off an injury-ridden 2025 season, the Philadelphia 76ers have countless storylines to watch as they continue their preseason schedule. Among the main ones many are keeping an eye on is rookie VJ Edgecombe.
One of the few positives that came from the Sixers' struggles last year was that they walked away with the third overall pick in the 2025 draft. Daryl Morey had a wide range of prospects to pick from, but settled with the high-flying guard out of Baylor.
As he begins his pro career, Edgecombe finds himself in a tough situation. Typically, high lottery picks land on rebuilding teams and are able to work on rounding out their game at the NBA level. Edgecombe doesn't have that luxury, as the Sixers are looking to get back in the mix in the Eastern Conference.
While facing the tall task of being an impact player from the start, one analyst weighed in on his thoughts on how essential the rookie could be for the Sixers.
During a recent episode of his podcast, NBA insider Kevin O'Connor opened up on Edgecombe as he embarks on this new journey with the Sixers. He feels the young guard is arguably the most important first-year player in the league in 2026.
"VJ Edgecombe is the most important rookie in the NBA," O'Connor said. "Cooper Flagg is the best rookie, but VJ Edgecombe is the most important rookie because of the impact he could have on the Sixers in the wide-open Eastern Conference."
Based on what we've seen thus far, Edgecome looks ready to hit the ground running with the Sixers. Even with not having a traditional training camp, he's turned heads with his play in Abu Dhabi.
In his preseason debut, Edgecombe notched 14 points, six rebounds, and three assists. He then followed up this performance by recording 10 points, two rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in the rematch against the New York Knicks.
Given the current outlook of things, Edgecombe has a chance to play a big role for the Sixers to open the year. Jared McCain is sidelined due to thumb surgery, and Quentin Grimes is just re-entering the fold after accepting his qualifying offer. This opens the door for the Sixers' rookie to see significant minutes as they look to get back on track in 2026.
