Warriors’ Trade Acquisition From Sixers Shoots Lights-Out vs. Kings
Buddy Hield’s Golden State Warriors preseason debut probably didn’t go as well as he had hoped. In his first outing against the Los Angeles Clippers, Hield shot just 28 percent from the field. He finished the game with five points in 17 minutes.
The second preseason matchup against the Sacramento Kings was a different story.
The former Philadelphia 76ers sharpshooter was lights out from the field on Wednesday night. As he checked in off the bench for 19 minutes, Hield attempted nine shots from the field, seven of which were from beyond the arc.
Hield was nearly perfect, making all but one of his shots for 22 points, leading the Warriors.
Considering the preseason is serving as a first impression for players in new situations, it’s safe to say the Warriors have plenty to feel positive about on the Hield front so far.
Over the offseason, Hield entered the free agency market as an unrestricted free agent. He was coming off of a short stint with the Sixers.
Back in February, Hield was Philadelphia’s big acquisition at the trade deadline. After a final 52-game run with the Indiana Pacers, Hield was moved to the Sixers for a final 32-game stretch to close out the regular season.
With the Sixers, Hield produced 12 points per game on 39 percent shooting from three. He landed his first chance to compete in the playoffs during the 2024 postseason. Hield appeared in four of the Sixers’ six playoff games. His playing time was down significantly.
Although he had a small impact on the series, Hield finished his run with the Sixers on a high note, nearly earning hero status in Game 6, as he caught fire from the field when the Sixers’ backs were against the wall.
But after a first-round series loss, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey was honest about the situation. While he wouldn’t rule out a potential return to the Sixers for Hield, all signs were pointing to both parties mutually splitting.
Hield ended up re-signing with the Sixers in free agency, but not with intentions of returning. Instead, the Sixers traded Hield to the Golden State Warriors. The deal ended up being the league’s first six-team trade.
The veteran sharpshooter landed a reported four-year, $37.7 million contract in the process. After runs in New Orleans, Sacramento, Indiana, and Philadelphia, Hield hopes to find a long-term fit in Golden State.
More 76ers on SI
76ers vs. New Zealand Breakers Game Reactions
Jared McCain Reacts to NBA Preseason Debut
Paul George Held Out of 76ers vs. Breakers Game