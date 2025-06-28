Western Conference Team Eyeing Sixers Forward in NBA Free Agency
Following the Summer Olympics last year, the Philadelphia 76ers decided to take a flier on French standout Guerschon Yabusele. This marked a return to the NBA after a five-year hiatus, and it doesn't look like he'll be going anywhere anytime soon.
Yabusele quickly emerged as a key member of the Sixers' supporting cast with his strong two-way play and positional versatility. Upon taking on a bigger role when the team was hit with injuries, he became arguably one of the top value signings of the summer. Yabusele's presence provided a huge boost for the Sixers, but now they find themselves with the tall task of retaining him.
Following his strong campaign with the Sixers, Yabusele has garnered interest from team across the league since the trade deadline. With free agency just around the corner, NBA insider Michael Scotto detailed the latest regarding the veteran forward's market. He noted that the San Antonio Spurs are a team with a lot of interest in signing him.
After proving himself as a consistent NBA player, Yabusele is set to cash in this summer as an unrestricted free agent.
The San Antonio Spurs are among several teams expected to have interest in Yabusele during free agency, league sources told HoopsHype.
The Spurs emerging as a possible landing spot is no surprise given their star player. Yabusele has connections to Victor Wembanyama from their time together on the French national team. Scotto also noted that the Sixers are also interested in retaining him this offseason.
Based on how well he thrived with the Sixers last season, keeping Yabusele around should be a top priority for the front office in the coming weeks.
