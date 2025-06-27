What Can The 76ers Expect From Johni Broome?
While there was a lot of attention given to the Philadelphia 76ers surrounding their selection with the third overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, as they picked VJ Edgecombe from Baylor University, this wasn't their only addition in the draft.
As the draft reached its second night, the Sixers found themselves in possession of the fifth pick in the second round. They selected Johni Broome from Auburn University. Broome played five years in college, with his first two seasons being at Morehead State, before his move to Auburn.
In his last season under Bruce Pearl, the Floridian averaged 18.6 points and a SEC-leading 10.8 rebounds per game, proving to be one of the most imposing big men in the NCAA. It wasn't just his ability to secure vital boards for his team, but his tendency to block the ball, leading his respective conferences in blocks per game twice throughout his collegiate career.
Broome is set to join a Sixers' squad full of experienced centers, with the likes of former MVP Joel Embiid and two-time All-Star Andre Drummond, if he opts into his player option for the 2025-26 season. This is a similar move to what the Philadelphia front office decided to do with their second-round selection last year, when they selected Adem Bona with the 11th pick, which was the 41st overall.
Despite still building his game, Bona managed to play a big role in Nick Nurse's system down the stretch when both Embiid and Drummond found themselves sidelined with their respective injuries.
Broome will have the first chance to prove himself when the NBA Summer League comes around in early July.
