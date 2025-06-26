What Could VJ Edgecombe's Contract With The 76ers Look Like?
With the third overall pick in Wednesday night's NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers selected VJ Edgecombe from Baylor.
In his freshman season with the Bears, Edgecombe put up 15 points along with 5.6 rebounds per game. While he averaged impressive stats on the offensive end of the court, the Bahamian wing was more known for his work on the defensive end, averaging 2.1 steals per outing.
Given that rookies have their own specific type of contract, which sees them through the first chapter of their NBA career, it shouldn't come as a surprise that they are given their own salary scale. Generally speaking, the pay scale gets marginally smaller as the picks progress.
As reported by Sports Illustrated's Liam McKeone, the third overall pick is expected to make $11.1 million, which could be applied to Edgecombe. According to the NBA's current CBA, rookie scale contracts will cover a minimum of two seasons, with two additional years under team options, which allows the front office to dictate what they want to do with their player.
This is something that holds true to last year's third overall pick, Reed Sheppard, with his rookie contract with the Houston Rockets. In his first year, Sheppard was paid $10 million, which will increase to $10.6 million in his second season, before continuing to increase over the two years that are team options.
For now, Sixers fans and the NBA world alike will have to wait for the NBA Summer League in early July to get a better look at Edgecombe and what he's able to do for Philadelphia.