When is Tip-Off for Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks?
On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are set to welcome the New York Knicks into the Wells Fargo Center for the second meeting between the two sides this season.
Their first meeting came in early November as a part of the NBA League Cup, with the Knicks pulling off a dominative 111-99 win.
OG Anunoby and Karl Anthony Town led the way for the hosts, combining for 45 points as well as 19 rebounds. Former Villanova star Josh Hart was another source of trouble for the Sixers, recording a 14-point, ten-assist, and 12-rebound triple-double.
Paul George did his best to help keep the Sixers afloat, dropping 29 points, but a tough night for Joel Embiid, who shot 2-11 from the field, saw Philadelphia fall to their rivals.
The fixture has become more of a contentious one over the last season or so, given their playoff series against each other last season, which saw Philadelphia eliminated.
While their second meeting was slated to tip-off at 7:30 PM ET, that has changed.
The starting time for Wednesday night's game has been moved up by half an hour, but it won't impact the nationally televised state of the game, given that ESPN is still set to broadcast the matchup.
Philadelphia will go into Wednesday night off fresh off of their loss against the MVP contender Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Knicks will go into the night with a day's rest in hand after their loss against the Detroit Pistons on Monday night.
As it currently stands, the Sixers and Knicks will face off on Wednesday night, with tip-off slated for 7:00 PM ET
