Where Did Sixers Star Joel Embiid Land in Latest Player Rankings?
Over the last half-decade, few players in the NBA have been as dominant as Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid. That said, coming off another injury-ridden campaign, his stock around the league appears to have taken a hit.
After playing in 68 games in 2022 and 66 games in 2023, Embiid looked to be slowly shedding the injury-prone narrative that has been a dark cloud over his career. Unfortunately for the former MVP, he's struggled to stay on the floor consistently since then.
A lingering knee injury from the year prior was an issue for Embiid all of last season. When on the floor, he showed flashes of the offensive juggernaut we've grown accustomed to seeing. The consistency in the lineup just wasn't there for Embiid.
Embiid ended up playing in just 19 games in 2025 before the Sixers decided to shut him down prematurely. In that span, he averaged 23.8 PPG, 8.2 RPG, and 4.5 APG.
About a month out from the start of the season, the staff at ESPN provided an updated list of their top 100 NBA players. Embiid, who was a top-ten player last year, was among those to see a significant drop.
This time around, the Sixers star finds himself slotted at No. 47. Some of the players just ahead of him include Jamal Murray, Jarrett Allen, and Jalen Johnson.
It is almost impossible to rank Embiid after the former MVP played just 19 games last season. If he is back and healthy, he's obviously a top-10-caliber player, as he was for several seasons prior to 2024-25. But that's a very big if, particularly after how the past 18 months or so have gone in Philly.
Upon having an extended period to recover, Embiid looks ready to return to form for the Sixers in 2026. Leading up to training camp, he's had the fan base buzzing as the team continues to post photos of his visibly improved physique.
When healthy, there is no denying that Embiid is still a top star in the NBA. Despite dealing with multiple ailments last season, he managed to put up a handful of impressive stat lines.
Some of Embiid's best performances include notching a triple-double against the Dallas Mavericks and erupting for 37 points in a win over the Portland Trail Blazers.
If he is able to bounce back physically this season, Embiid has a good chance to drastically outperform his latest ranking.
