Sixers' Star Tyrese Maxey Gushes Over New City Edition Jerseys
On Wednesday morning, the Philadelphia 76ers announced their City Edition jerseys for the upcoming campaign, with the design paying homage to the uniforms that were worn for over a decade in the late 1990s to the late 2000s. The announcement came after months of teasing it with Allen Iverson posts across their social media accounts, as well as their teaser post on Tuesday.
The jerseys are set to be the key piece in their celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Sixers' title run in 2001, in which they'd ultimately fall short against the Los Angeles Lakers, in a series that featured several iconic moments, with perhaps one of the most memorable being Iverson's stepover on Tyronn Lue.
The Sixers react to their new jerseys
While initial fan reception of the new uniforms has been more than positive, the Sixers posted a video of their players' initial reactions to the iconic jerseys, and it's safe to say that the energy is matched.
Former All-Star Tyrese Maxey was the first to feature in their post, clapping in excitement upon seeing it. "I'm ready to ball, let's go," Maxey said to the camera. "This jersey is ridiculous, gotta cherish this."
Kelly Oubre Jr was another player who had a positive reaction towards the throwback jersey. Being one of the more fashionable players on the team, Oubre was focused on the color, while also reaffirming that he's ready to shine in it.
"Black is my favorite color, along with purple, but black is that neutral for me, so I'm ready to rage in this one right here man," stated Oubre.
The 29-year-old would go on to explain that the jerseys have some ties to his childhood, given that it's what he grew up watching the aforementioned Iverson play in.
"This is what I grew up watching AI [Allen Iverson] hoop in, just the historic jerseys in that time, it's 2025-26, so I'm ready to rock it, man," explained Oubre.
The likes of Jared McCain, Adem Bona, Justin Edwards, and VJ Edgecombe were also featured in the video, all of whom liked the look of the jersey.
When will the Sixers wear the jerseys?
Philadelphia will take to the court wearing the black jerseys a total of 14 times, according to the team's website, with the debut coming on Nov. 8, when they welcome the Toronto Raptors into the Xfinity Mobile Arena. All of the dates are as follows:
Date
Team
11/8
Toronto Raptors
11/9
Detroit Pistons
11/23
Miami Heat
12/4
Golden State Warriors
12/7
Los Angeles Lakers
12/20
Dallas Mavericks
12/23
Brooklyn Nets
1/24
New York Knicks
1/31
New Orleans Pelicans
2/11
New York Knicks
3/3
San Antonio Spurs
3/4
Utah Jazz
3/23
Oklahoma City Thunder
4/12
Milwaukee Bucks
