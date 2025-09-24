Sixers GM Applauds Adem Bona's Strong International Play
As the injuries began to pile up for the Philadelphia 76ers last season, Nick Nurse had to go deep into his bench almost on a nightly basis. While the team took a hit from a competitive standpoint, there was one silver lining. That being numerous young talents emerged and proved that they could be capable of taking on more later down the line.
Among those who saw an expanded role was big man Adem Bona. Drafted in the second round, he was originally viewed as a long-term developmental project behind Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond. However, upon both centers being sidelined, the rookie found himself holding down the Sixers’ frontcourt.
Though slightly undersized for the position, Bona more than held his own thanks to his length and high motor. He finished his rookie campaign with averages of 5.8 PPG, 4.2 RPG, and 1.2 BPG across 58 appearances. Bona’s standout showing came in an April matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, posting 28 points on stellar 13-for-15 shooting.
Following his rookie campaign, Bona kept playing competitively over the summer. He suited up for Turkey in EuroBasket, averaging 5.6 PPG and 1.1 BPG en route to winning a silver medal.
Just ahead of training camp, Sixers executive Daryl Morey was asked about Bona’s play for Turkey this summer. He feels putting together an impressive run on the international stage should do wonders for his confidence as he prepares for his second year in the NBA.
“I think it gives him a lot of confidence. Obviously he had a really strong run for us towards the end of the year, an opportunity he may not have gotten without a lot of the injuries," Morey said. "But then to also do it on the highest stage in the offseason, I think just has him come in with a lot of confidence – and the fact that just like our season, he improved and played more minutes and did more with the Turkish team as it went along. So it just shows his trajectory is up and up.”
Now shifting his energy back to the Sixers, Bona will attempt to carry his momentum into training camp. With Embiid and Drummond healthy again, he’ll be battling for the backup center minutes in Nurse’s rotation.
More 76ers On SI
3 Sixers Most Likely to be Traded During 2025-26 Season
Sixers Rookie VJ Edgecombe Slighted in NBA Offseason Poll
Emoni Bates Reacts to Signing Training Camp Deal With Sixers
Sixers Make Flurry of Signings Ahead of Training Camp
Daryl Morey Boasts About Tyrese Maxey's Leadership for Sixers