3 Sixers Most Likely to be Traded During 2025-26 Season
Heading into the 2026 season, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves in an interesting position. Since the trade deadline, they’ve essentially built the “two timelines” approach when it comes to roster construction. While the group is headlined by the trio of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George, there is an abundance of exciting young talent waiting in the wings behind them.
The Sixers’ youth was on full display last season when the injuries started to pile up. It ended up being the silver lining of their lackluster 2025 campaign, as numerous players showed a lot of promise. Jared McCain was an early favorite for Rookie of the Year, and guys like Justin Edwards and Adem Bona showed that they could potentially grow into rotation-level pieces as well.
With all the promising talent on the roster, development could still be an area of focus for the Sixers in 2026. If that’s the case, a handful of veterans could find themselves in the trade market in the coming months. Roughly a month away from the start of the regular season, here are a few names to monitor as trade chips.
Kelly Oubre Jr.
Kicking things off is a player who has already been in his fair share of trade rumors, Kelly Oubre. Now on an expiring contract, the veteran forward is someone who could garner interest across the league in the coming months.
The Sixers have reportedly tried to move Oubre to clear up more cap space. With a salary just above eight million, his contract is one of the most trade-able on the roster. If the Sixers do need to open up more minutes on the wing, Oubre could see his name pop up in rumors again when the trade deadline gets closer.
Andre Drummond
Andre Drummond's first stint with the Sixers ended in a trade, and his second run with the team could have a similar result. Since accepting his player option back in July, there have been countless reports of the Sixers gauging the market for the former All-Star.
Between the promise Bona showed last season and drafting a more polished prospect in Johni Broome, the Sixers might view Drummond as expendable heading into the 2026 campaign. Shedding his $5 million salary would greatly benefit the Sixers as they navigate their minimal financial flexibility.
Eric Gordon
Rounding out the group is another aging veteran in Eric Gordon. While he provides a complementary skill set with his shooting, the Sixers could look to move him in an effort to gather more second-round draft capital for the future.
Between Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain, Quentin Grimes, and VJ Edgecombe, the Sixers have an array of guards who need playing time on a nightly basis. Gordon is clearly the odd man out when it comes to the backcourt rotation, which is why a trade is a likely outcome later in the year.
