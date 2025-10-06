Where Did The Sixers Land in Latest NBA Power Rankings?
Coming off a pair of preseason losses overseas, the Philadelphia 76ers return to the States to continue preparing for the 2026 campaign. Given the current outlook of the franchise, they remain an interesting squad to monitor.
At this time last year, the Sixers were seen as a team capable of making a legitimate run at a championship. Along with forming a big three of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George, they filled out the supporting cast with complementary veterans.
As everyone knows, the Sixers did not end up in the title hunt last season. Injuries left they vastly depleted on a nightly basis, resulting in them falling in the standings. The big three rarely had the opportunity to be on the floor together, resulting in the Sixers missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
Now with a blend of star talent and youth, the Sixers are eager to start climbing the ranks again in the East.
With the preseason just getting underway, the people at Bleacher Report put together their first NBA power rankings for the 2025-26 season. The Sixers find themselves on the back end of the list, coming in at No. 22. Some of the teams just ahead of them were the Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers, and Boston Celtics.
Embiid showed up looking trimmer than usual. And if he, George and Tyrese Maxey are all upright in the spring, the Sixers could make a real playoff run in the injury-decimated East.
If not, Philadelphia fans can at least embrace an intriguing young core that includes Maxey, V.J. Edgecombe and Jared McCain (who could be back from his torn UCL in four to six weeks).
After how last season unfolded, the Sixers are a team with a lot to prove in 2026. Many still believe they have the talent capable of pulling off a deep run. That said, the group needs to prove it can stay on the floor consistently enough to compete at the highest level.
With numerous teams dealing with long-term injuries to star players, the East is seen as wide open. If the Sixers are able to capitalize on the depleted competition, they should find themselves back near the top of the standings.
