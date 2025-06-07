Will Former Sixers Trade Pickup Become an NBA Free Agent?
Last summer, the future of Nic Batum came into question, as the Philadelphia 76ers were expected to pitch a return to the City of Brotherly Love to the veteran forward.
Batum didn’t have plans to leave the Los Angeles Clippers in 2023-2024, but he was shipped out in the deal that landed LA the veteran sharpshooter, James Harden, two Octobers ago.
The Sixers didn’t keep everybody who came to Philly in the deal, but Batum wasn’t going anywhere. The Sixers thought highly of the veteran forward, and for good reason.
In 57 games with the Sixers, Batum played his role perfectly. He averaged six points and two assists while shooting 40 percent from three. Batum’s quick and efficient shooting from three was a major boost for Philadelphia. His passing was underrated as well.
In the 2024 NBA Playoffs, Batum produced six points per game and shot 41 percent from three. The Sixers were expected to target Batum in free agency, he he opted to return to the Clippers for the 2024-2025 NBA season, and potentially beyond.
The 36-year-old forward made $4.6 million this past season. He has a player option for $4.9 million on the table. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Clippers “expect” Batum to accept the player option for the 2025-2026 NBA season.
In the event he doesn’t, Batum would become a free agent. Batum would certainly be a name to keep an eye on if that were the case. With the Sixers potentially set to lose Guerschon Yabusele in free agency this summer, they might need to look for a veteran power forward on the open market. Batum proved he’s still got it during his second stint with the Clippers.
The veteran forward has to make his decision by June 29.